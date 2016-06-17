Modify Your Morning Meal with On-the-Go Breakfast Bites

Day after day, week after week, month after month, eating the same daily breakfast can grow boring. Spooning the same old cereal out of a bowl before rushing out the door can tire anyone, and a change to the morning routine can become a necessity.

Luckily, solutions to a repetitive breakfast rut exist in the form of delicious recipes that can easily be implemented in your kitchen. And while some tasty morning meals come at the expense of a high calorie count, options exist for a healthier energy boost to get your day started.

According to a study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, people who eat breakfast are more physically active in the mornings than people who don’t eat breakfast. To give yourself a wake-up call each day, find recipes that fit your timeframe and taste preferences.

The USDA MyPlate Food Guide recommends a balanced variety of foods from all of the major food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low- or non-fat dairy and lean protein.

These Oat Bran Blueberry Muffins, courtesy of registered dietitian Shanna Stewart of Wellness For The Win, fill several of those all-important categories, including the grains from uncooked hot cereal and vitamin D from skim milk, for a way to stay energized throughout your morning.

These on-the-go breakfast bites are a healthier alternative to store-bought muffins that are normally loaded with calories and fat.

Oat Bran Blueberry Muffins

  • 2          cups oat bran hot cereal, uncooked
  • 2          tablespoons brown sugar substitute
  • 2          teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2       teaspoon salt (optional)
  • 1          cup skim milk
  • 2          egg whites, slightly beaten
  • 1/4       cup honey or molasses
  • 2          tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2       cup fresh or frozen blueberries
  1. Heat oven to 425°F.
  2. Line 12 muffin cups with paper baking cups or spray bottoms only with non-stick cooking spray.
  3. In bowl, combine oat bran cereal, brown sugar substitute, baking powder and salt, if desired; mix well.
  4. Add milk, egg whites, honey, oil and blueberries; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. Do not over-mix.
  5. Fill prepared muffin cups about three-quarters full.
  6. Bake 15-17 minutes, or until golden brown.

Variation: In place of blueberries, stir 1 medium mashed, ripe banana or any other fruit of choice into batter before baking.

SOURCE: Family Features, Culinary.net

