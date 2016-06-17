Home » Food and Cooking » Modify Your Morning Meal with On-the-Go Breakfast Bites
Day after day, week after week, month after month, eating the same daily breakfast can grow boring. Spooning the same old cereal out of a bowl before rushing out the door can tire anyone, and a change to the morning routine can become a necessity.
Luckily, solutions to a repetitive breakfast rut exist in the form of delicious recipes that can easily be implemented in your kitchen. And while some tasty morning meals come at the expense of a high calorie count, options exist for a healthier energy boost to get your day started.
According to a study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, people who eat breakfast are more physically active in the mornings than people who don’t eat breakfast. To give yourself a wake-up call each day, find recipes that fit your timeframe and taste preferences.
The USDA MyPlate Food Guide recommends a balanced variety of foods from all of the major food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low- or non-fat dairy and lean protein.
These Oat Bran Blueberry Muffins, courtesy of registered dietitian Shanna Stewart of Wellness For The Win, fill several of those all-important categories, including the grains from uncooked hot cereal and vitamin D from skim milk, for a way to stay energized throughout your morning.
These on-the-go breakfast bites are a healthier alternative to store-bought muffins that are normally loaded with calories and fat.
Oat Bran Blueberry Muffins
Variation: In place of blueberries, stir 1 medium mashed, ripe banana or any other fruit of choice into batter before baking.
SOURCE: Family Features, Culinary.net
