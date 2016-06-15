Grilled Salmon with Spiced Almonds

Tired of the same salmon dishes? Try this recipe for Grilled Salmon with Spiced Almonds. Serves 6 for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

Yogurt Sauce

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

kosher salt

1 small cucumber, seeded and small diced

Almonds

1/2 cup Fisher Sliced Almonds

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon curry powder

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

kosher salt

Salmon

2 3/4 pounds salmon, cut into 6-ounce portions

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large lime

Preparation

To make yogurt sauce, whisk yogurt, red wine vinegar, dill, mint, cumin and paprika in medium bowl with a pinch of salt. Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed. Stir in cucumber. Set aside. Heat oven to 350°F. Heat grill to medium. In small bowl, toss almonds with olive oil, curry powder, paprika, cumin and a pinch of salt. Spread almonds on baking sheet and toast until golden brown, about 5-8 minutes. Arrange salmon fillets on baking sheet. Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Drizzle with oil. Place salmon on grill and allow to cook until fillets start to lightly char, 5-8 minutes. If desired, grill limes as well. Use metal spatula to gently flip salmon. For medium well or well done, cook a few minutes longer. To serve, remove fish from grill and transfer to serving platter. Sprinkle fish with a squeeze of lime juice and curried almonds. Serve yogurt sauce on the side.

Serves

6

Preparation Time:

15-20 minutes

Cook Time:

20-25 minutes