Mother’s Day Tradition: Freshly Baked Cinnamon Rolls

There’s no better place than the kitchen to honor your special bond with a woman who has taught you all you know about cooking and baking. Whether she’s your mom, or a woman who has been like a mom in your life, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to create kitchen traditions you can cherish together year after year.

A decadent recipe you can prepare together and enjoy warm out of the oven is an ideal choice. As you wait for the dough to rise in these homemade cinnamon rolls, you’ll have plenty of time to catch up and reminisce over shared memories of your childhood and beyond.

Remember, the best results in baking come from top quality ingredients. The secret to the melt-in-your-mouth flavor of these rolls is the vanilla. Wilton Pure Vanilla Extract, made with the world’s finest vanilla from Madagascar, lends unmatched flavor and aroma to enhance cakes, puddings, pie fillings, custards, salad dressings and more.

Cinnamon Rolls with Caramel Glaze

Ingredients

Rolls:

1-1/3 cups warm milk (105°F)

2 packages (1/4-ounce each) active dry yeast

1/4 cup granulated sugar, divided

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon Wilton Pure Vanilla Extract

3/4 teaspoon salt

4 cups bread flour, plus more for dusting

Filling:

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons bread flour

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

Glaze:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1/2 cup lightly-packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon Wilton Pure Vanilla Extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup confectioners’ sugar (about 1/4 pound)

Preparation

For rolls, stir together warm milk, yeast and 1 tablespoon sugar in large bowl. Let stand 5-10 minutes or until foamy. Add butter, remaining 3 tablespoons sugar, egg yolks, vanilla and salt. Mix with electric mixer using dough hook on medium speed until combined. Gradually add flour, 1 cup at a time, and mix on medium speed until smooth, elastic dough forms, about 5 minutes. Spray large bowl with vegetable pan spray. Form dough into ball, place into bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand in warm place for 45 minutes or until doubled in size. For filling, stir together butter, sugar, flour and cinnamon in medium bowl until well-combined. Prepare 13-by-9-inch pan with vegetable pan spray. Punch dough down and roll out to 18-by-14-inch rectangle on floured surface. Spread filling onto dough and roll up from long end, like a jelly roll. Pinch seam to seal, trim ends and cut into 12 equally-sized pieces. Place rolls into prepared pan; cover with plastic wrap and let rise 25-30 minutes or until doubled in size. Meanwhile, heat oven to 350°F. Remove plastic wrap from rolls and bake 25-29 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan on wire rack while preparing glaze. For glaze, melt butter in saucepan over medium heat. Add brown sugar and cream. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture reaches a simmer; cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt. Whisk in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Pour glaze over warm rolls. Serve warm.

Serves: 1 dozen rolls

Source: For more tradition-worthy recipes to share with mom, visit Wilton at www.wilton.com.

