Oat Bran Blueberry Muffins

While some tasty morning meals come at the expense of a high calorie count, options exist for a healthier energy boost to get your day started.

These oat bran blueberry muffins are a perfect example. And if you don’t have blueberries, just stir 1 medium mashed, ripe banana (or any other fruit of choice) into the batter before baking.

For an added dietary boost, stir some ground flaxseed into the batter. Flaxseeds are a rich source of micronutrients, dietary fiber, manganese, vitamin B1, and alpha-linolenic acid (known as ALA or omega-3).

2 cups oat bran hot cereal, uncooked

2 tablespoons brown sugar substitute

2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

1 cup skim milk

2 egg whites, slightly beaten

1/4 cup honey or molasses

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Heat oven to 425°F. Line 12 muffin cups with paper baking cups or spray bottoms only with non-stick cooking spray. In bowl, combine oat bran cereal, brown sugar substitute, baking powder and salt, if desired; mix well. Add milk, egg whites, honey, oil and blueberries; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. Do not over-mix. Fill prepared muffin cups about three-quarters full. Bake 15-17 minutes, or until golden brown.

