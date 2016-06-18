Oat Bran Blueberry Muffins

While some tasty morning meals come at the expense of a high calorie count, options exist for a healthier energy boost to get your day started.

These oat bran blueberry muffins are a perfect example. And if you don’t have blueberries, just stir 1 medium mashed, ripe banana (or any other fruit of choice) into the batter before baking.

For an added dietary boost, stir some ground flaxseed into the batter. Flaxseeds  are a rich source of micronutrients, dietary fiber, manganese, vitamin B1, and alpha-linolenic acid (known as ALA or omega-3).

  • 2          cups oat bran hot cereal, uncooked
  • 2          tablespoons brown sugar substitute
  • 2          teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2       teaspoon salt (optional)
  • 1          cup skim milk
  • 2          egg whites, slightly beaten
  • 1/4       cup honey or molasses
  • 2          tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2       cup fresh or frozen blueberries
  1. Heat oven to 425°F.
  2. Line 12 muffin cups with paper baking cups or spray bottoms only with non-stick cooking spray.
  3. In bowl, combine oat bran cereal, brown sugar substitute, baking powder and salt, if desired; mix well.
  4. Add milk, egg whites, honey, oil and blueberries; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. Do not over-mix.
  5. Fill prepared muffin cups about three-quarters full.
  6. Bake 15-17 minutes, or until golden brown.

 

SOURCE: Wellness For The Win

