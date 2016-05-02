Pinot Noir Wine Butter

Prepare a sophisticated menu with dishes that are a step above standard fare. Give the basics a boost with this homemade flavored whipped butter.

Ingredients

1 cup salted homemade whipped butter (recipe below)

3/4 cup Cambria Benchbreak Pinot Noir

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

Homemade Whipped Butter

1/2 quart heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon salt (up to 3/4 teaspoon, to taste)

Whipped Butter Preparation

In food processor, mix butter until cream turns to consistency of cottage cheese and starts to separate from buttermilk, about 3-5 minutes of constant mixing. Strain butter from buttermilk. Use wooden spoon to knead butter in water (just like dough) to remove all remaining buttermilk. Drain and repeat until water is clear. Remaining whipped butter is ready to serve or for adding flavoring ingredients.

Preparation

Fill shallow saucepan with wine and simmer until consistency becomes syrupy (reducing to about 1/8 cup). Let syrup cool completely. Add syrup and rosemary to whipped butter and mix. Serve chilled.

Source: Recipe courtesy of Erin Kennedy of My Thirty Spot Blog and Cambria Benchbreak Pinot Noir.