Home » Recipe Archive » Pinot Noir Wine Butter
Prepare a sophisticated menu with dishes that are a step above standard fare. Give the basics a boost with this homemade flavored whipped butter.
Pinot Noir Wine Butter
Ingredients
Homemade Whipped Butter
Whipped Butter Preparation
Preparation
Source: Recipe courtesy of Erin Kennedy of My Thirty Spot Blog and Cambria Benchbreak Pinot Noir.
Related Links
Comment:*
Nickname*
E-mail*
Website
Notice: It seems you have Javascript disabled in your Browser. In order to submit a comment to this post, please write this code along with your comment: ac53d8638a9fafc4840df711116fb2f2