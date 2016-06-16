Home » Food and Cooking » Ethnic Cuisine » French Cuisine » Red Leaf Salad with Candied Walnuts and Grapes
Spring has sprung and summer is gearing up. It’s the perfect time for this Read Leaf Salad with Candied Walnuts and Grapes. Just right for lunch or a light dinner, preferably outside on a beautiful day. It’s especially good served with a slice of warm French bread – and a glass of cool, crisp white wine.
Red Leaf Salad with Candied Walnuts and Grapes
Ingredients
Nuts
Dressing
Salad
Preparation
Serves: 6-8
Preparation Time: 20-25 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Source: Fisher Nuts
Related Links
Comment:*
Nickname*
E-mail*
Website
Notice: It seems you have Javascript disabled in your Browser. In order to submit a comment to this post, please write this code along with your comment: 3c2552c2355ebf156ba2cc3e1bdcc965