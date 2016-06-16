Red Leaf Salad with Candied Walnuts and Grapes

Spring has sprung and summer is gearing up. It’s the perfect time for this Read Leaf Salad with Candied Walnuts and Grapes. Just right for lunch or a light dinner, preferably outside on a beautiful day. It’s especially good served with a slice of warm French bread – and a glass of cool, crisp white wine.

Ingredients

Nuts

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 6 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup Fisher Walnut Halves and Pieces
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Dressing

  • 1/2 cup Fisher Walnut Halves and Pieces
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons walnut oil
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • kosher salt
  • cracked black pepper

Salad

  • 1 cup seedless red grapes halves
  • 2 medium heads Bibb or red leaf lettuce, washed, dried and torn into pieces
  • 1 small head radicchio, cored, leaves separated and torn into pieces
  • 1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

Preparation

  1. To candy walnuts, line cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In medium skillet, simmer sugar, cayenne pepper and water over medium-high heat until it turns golden brown, about 15-20 minutes. Stir walnuts into caramel using wooden spoon. Spoon nuts onto parchment paper and season with salt. Cool then pull nuts apart into smaller pieces.
  2. Prepare dressing by placing walnuts in bowl of small food processor and pulsing. Add lemon juice, walnut oil, olive oil, a pinch of salt and some black pepper. Pulse to blend. Taste for seasoning and adjust as needed.
  3. To assemble salad, toss dressing with grapes and lettuces. Top with candied walnuts and cheese.

Serves: 6-8
Preparation Time: 20-25 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Source: Fisher Nuts

