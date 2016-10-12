Spooky Halloween Party Drinks with Less Sugar

Whether you’re planning the ultimate Halloween bash or just want something fun to enjoy with the family, try these frightfully delicious drinks.

The Spooky Smoothie is a flavorful combination of vanilla milk and Greek yogurt, which is blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.

The fun is all in the orange-tinted Limited Edition TruMoo Lowfat Vanilla Milk, so make sure to serve it in a clear glass.

And ghosts will rise from the dead for the chocolaty Monster Mash Mudslide…

Both of these tasty concoctions feature TruMoo, which is made with 35 percent less total sugar than the leading chocolate and vanilla milk competitor and has no high fructose corn syrup. That’s one thing that won’t scare you this Halloween season.

Monster Mash Mudslide

Ingredients

4 cups TruMoo Lowfat Chocolate Milk

10 chocolate wafer cookies, coarsely broken

1/2cup frozen non-dairy whipped topping, thawed

8 mini chocolate chips or mini chocolate candies (orange/brown color recommended)

Preparation

In blender, blend chocolate milk and chocolate wafer cookies until smooth. Heat mixture in saucepan or microwave until just heated through. To serve, pour chocolate milk mixture into 4 glasses. For each serving, spoon a large, upright dollop of whipped topping to resemble a ghost. Insert chocolate chips or chocolate candies into dollop for eyes.

Serves: Yield 4 servings

Notes, Tips & Suggestions

Note: To enjoy a cold mudslide, do not heat in saucepan or microwave.

Spooky Smoothie

Ingredients

3 cups Limited Edition TruMoo Lowfat Vanilla Milk, orange color

1-1/2 cups lowfat vanilla Greek yogurt

5 cups ice cubes

1/4 cup fat free whipped cream

Candy corn for garnish, optional

Preparation

In blender, combine vanilla milk, yogurt and ice cubes. Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy. To serve, pour into serving glasses. Top with whipped cream and candy corn.

Serves: Yield 4 servings

Source: TruMoo

